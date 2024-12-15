Left Menu

Diplomatic Consensus: Syria’s New Government Must Uphold Minority Rights

Top diplomats from the U.S., Turkey, and EU agreed that a new Syrian government should uphold minority rights. A joint communique emphasizes inclusivity, unity, and territorial sovereignty. Discussions aim to shape Syria's transition post-Assad, with efforts to locate U.S. journalist Austin Tice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top diplomats from the United States, Turkey, the European Union, and various Arab nations have collectively agreed on the necessity for a new Syrian government to uphold the rights of minorities. This decision emerged from talks held in Jordan, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following direct communication with the rebels who have ousted President Bashar al-Assad. As regional and global powers jostle for influence over the new regime, the joint communique promises a government that is inclusive and representative, avoids becoming a terrorist breeding ground, and ensures Syria's unity and sovereignty.

In a news conference, Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of delivering a unified message to the interim authorities and stakeholders in Syria. The U.S. has initiated direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other rebel factions, encouraging them to assist in locating the long-detained U.S. journalist Austin Tice. Additionally, the U.S. has specified its expectations for Syria's transition, reinforcing the need for a collaborative and peaceful process.

Saturday's diplomatic assembly in Aqaba, hosted by Jordan, included participation from EU and regional foreign policy leaders, but notably excluded Russia and Iran—major supporters of Assad. Arab diplomats, in a separate meeting, reinforced the call for a legitimate and inclusive political transition, demanding assurances from Turkey against sectarian division. The intricate dynamics involving U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish interests were also discussed, with ongoing deliberations about counteracting the resurgence of Islamic State forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

