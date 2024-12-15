Blinken's Final Push: Shaping Syria after Assad's Ouster

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has completed a pivotal visit to the Middle East, possibly his last as America's chief diplomat. His primary objective was to prevent Syria from descending into chaos after the dramatic ousting of President Bashar Assad. The trip comes amid significant uncertainty both in Washington and abroad about Donald Trump's impending presidency and his approach to Middle East policy, set to commence on January 20, 2025.

Blinken convened with leaders in Jordan, Turkey, and Iraq to discuss the future of Syria post-Assad. He sought consensus among regional allies whose interests frequently differ. "We know that developments within Syria can have profound consequences beyond its borders, from mass displacement to terrorism," Blinken emphasized in a statement in Aqaba, Jordan. Takeaways from this diplomatic mission include establishing a new trajectory for Syria, despite hopes for a Gaza ceasefire before President Biden's tenure concludes.

Blinken departed Washington shortly after Assad fled to Russia, a staunch supporter. His goals included persuading Middle Eastern nations to align with the U.S. vision for Syria's governance post-Assad. This effort secured backing from key international figures, including Arab League ministers and representatives from Turkey, the European Union, and the United Nations. They collectively agreed on principles for a new Syrian government, focusing on minority and women's rights and combating terrorism. Blinken assured U.S. recognition for any government adhering to these principles.

