Trump Taps Nunes for Intelligence Role

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that Devin Nunes, the CEO of his Truth Social platform, will be the chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board as of Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 04:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant appointment, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Devin Nunes, the current CEO of his Truth Social media platform, to lead the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

This decision underscores Trump's trust in Nunes, known for his past leadership in intelligence matters.

The appointment was announced on Saturday, highlighting the strategic roles within the incoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

