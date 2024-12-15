Trump Taps Nunes for Intelligence Role
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that Devin Nunes, the CEO of his Truth Social platform, will be the chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board as of Saturday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 04:02 IST
In a significant appointment, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Devin Nunes, the current CEO of his Truth Social media platform, to lead the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.
This decision underscores Trump's trust in Nunes, known for his past leadership in intelligence matters.
The appointment was announced on Saturday, highlighting the strategic roles within the incoming administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Safety on the Line: Delhi's Women Await Marshal Reappointment
Trump's Controversial FBI Shake-Up: Patel's Appointment Sparks Debate
Supreme Court to Review DMK Leader's Ministerial Appointment Amid Witness Concerns
Delhi LG Boosts Home Guard and Medical Workforce with New Appointments
UKPNP Condemns Controversial Appointments in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir