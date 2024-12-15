South Korea's Turmoil: Political Earthquake

The Democratic Party of South Korea has announced its decision against impeaching Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, following the declaration of martial law on December 3. This decision was revealed by the party's leader, Lee Jae-myung, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Han had stepped into the role of acting president after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. President Yoon's controversial decision to impose martial law led to his impeachment, creating significant political turbulence in the nation.

This development marks a crucial moment in South Korea's political landscape, as the country navigates through the challenges of leadership and governance amidst widespread unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)