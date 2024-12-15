Left Menu

Modi's Parliamentary Speech Sparks Criticism and Praise

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan lauded PM Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, highlighting his dedication to democracy and constitutional values. Modi accused Congress of disrespecting the Constitution and manipulating reservations. His criticism targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family's legacy in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:32 IST
Modi's Parliamentary Speech Sparks Criticism and Praise
BJP leader CR Kesavan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary address, calling it a testament to his dedication as a democrat and constitutionalist. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan remarked that Modi's speech would be remembered in India's parliamentary history.

Kesavan also criticized Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress, emphasizing their reaction to Modi's allegations. He accused the Congress of continuous attempts to undermine constitutional principles, citing examples from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing a discussion on 75 years of the Constitution, criticized Congress for disrespecting constitutional values and manipulating reservations. He highlighted Dr. BR Ambedkar's role in establishing reservation systems and accused Congress of hijacking these for vote-bank politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

