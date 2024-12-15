Modi's Parliamentary Speech Sparks Criticism and Praise

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary address, calling it a testament to his dedication as a democrat and constitutionalist. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan remarked that Modi's speech would be remembered in India's parliamentary history.

Kesavan also criticized Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress, emphasizing their reaction to Modi's allegations. He accused the Congress of continuous attempts to undermine constitutional principles, citing examples from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing a discussion on 75 years of the Constitution, criticized Congress for disrespecting constitutional values and manipulating reservations. He highlighted Dr. BR Ambedkar's role in establishing reservation systems and accused Congress of hijacking these for vote-bank politics.

