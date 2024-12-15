Modi's Parliamentary Speech Sparks Criticism and Praise
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan lauded PM Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, highlighting his dedication to democracy and constitutional values. Modi accused Congress of disrespecting the Constitution and manipulating reservations. His criticism targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family's legacy in Indian politics.
- Country:
- India
BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary address, calling it a testament to his dedication as a democrat and constitutionalist. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan remarked that Modi's speech would be remembered in India's parliamentary history.
Kesavan also criticized Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress, emphasizing their reaction to Modi's allegations. He accused the Congress of continuous attempts to undermine constitutional principles, citing examples from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi.
Prime Minister Modi, addressing a discussion on 75 years of the Constitution, criticized Congress for disrespecting constitutional values and manipulating reservations. He highlighted Dr. BR Ambedkar's role in establishing reservation systems and accused Congress of hijacking these for vote-bank politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy's Spectacle: Dhankhar Critiques Rajya Sabha Disruptions
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vows to Uphold Democracy in Wayanad
Nepal's By-elections: A Test of Grassroots Democracy
Biden's Controversial Pardon: Implications for Democracy and Political Strategy
Markadwadi's Ballot Battle: A Fight for Democracy or Unlawful Rebellion?