South Korea Faces Political Showdown: Opposition Calls for Swift Impeachment Ruling

South Korea's political tumult intensifies as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung proposes collaboration with the government following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Lee calls for a swift court ruling to decide Yoon's fate, while urging national cooperation to stabilize the country's state affairs amidst heightened tensions and market uncertainty.

Updated: 15-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:04 IST
South Korea Faces Political Showdown: Opposition Calls for Swift Impeachment Ruling
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, South Korea finds itself in a critical political situation. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has proposed collaboration with the government to alleviate the turmoil.

Lee is urging the Constitutional Court to expedite its ruling on Yoon's impeachment. The suspension of Yoon's powers has prompted calls for a policy cooperation council between the government and the National Assembly to stabilize the situation.

As South Korea navigates this political crisis, international allies have been reassured of stability, though financial markets react cautiously. Observers expect a swift resolution, drawing comparisons to past presidential impeachments in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

