Left Menu

"She is new...": Kiren Rijiju's dig at Priyanka Gandhi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a dig at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi over her remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, saying that she did not understand the "nuisances" and "deep meaning" of remarks made by the Prime Minister as "she was a newly elected MP."

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:15 IST
"She is new...": Kiren Rijiju's dig at Priyanka Gandhi
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a dig at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi over her remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, saying that she did not understand the "nuisances" and "deep meaning" of remarks made by the Prime Minister as "she was a newly elected MP." Rijiju, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said that Prime Minister Modi has stated facts and not given his opinion.

"It is something on which the PM has not given his opinion, he has stated the fact. I think Priyanka ji is a new MP, she may not understand the nuisances and deep meaning of what the PM stated. But we are all MPs and we have to respect the PM of the country," Rijiju told ANI. He further said that the Gandhi siblings including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were from a family that cannot escape history.

"Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are from a family which cannot escape from history, how the Gandhi-Nehru family had compromised the provisions of the Constitution to suit their interests or for their political gain. So, I cannot make it much clearer than what the PM has already stated," Rijiju said. This comes after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday criticised PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, calling it "absolutely boring" and devoid of anything new or constructive.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi said, "PM Narendra Modi did not say anything new or constructive. He absolutely bored me. I thought he would say something significant, but he spoke about 11 hollow promises. If he has zero tolerance towards corruption, he should at least hold a debate on Adani." Earlier, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress on Saturday, accusing it of constantly disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad."

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution. The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024