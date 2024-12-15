Left Menu

Bali Nine Members Return to Australia After 19 Years

Five members of the Bali Nine have returned to Australia following diplomatic negotiations. They served over 19 years for attempting to smuggle heroin out of Indonesia. The transfer reflects strong ties between both countries, emphasizing rehabilitation opportunities for the individuals in Australia.

Five Australian members of the notorious 'Bali Nine' drug smuggling ring have returned to their homeland after prolonged negotiations resulted in a repatriation deal. The agreement between Indonesia and Australia marks a significant diplomatic milestone, as confirmed by both governments on Sunday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed relief and gratitude in a statement confirming the return of Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj. Initially detained in 2005 for attempting to smuggle heroin, the five served over 19 years in Indonesian prisons before their return to Australia.

Their repatriation underscores the robust bilateral relations between the two nations, with both parties emphasizing the humanitarian and rehabilitative nature of this decision. While the five are now banned from re-entering Indonesia, this move highlights potential future prisoner exchanges between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

