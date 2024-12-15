BJP Backs 'One Nation, One Election': A Controversial Step Towards Electoral Synchronization

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Brij Bhushan Sharan, has thrown his weight behind the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, which has been a focal point of political contention. According to Sharan, the Congress party has historically exploited Article 356 to disrupt duly elected governments, a practice he claims has led to frequent, unintended elections.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have expressed firm opposition to the proposal. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has called for the contentious bill to be taken up by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, arguing that the move undermines democratic tenets. Citing a formal opposition led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge last year, Ramesh emphasized the Congress's disapproval of the bill.

The 'One Nation, One Election' bill, approved by the Union Cabinet in September, aims to synchronize elections across national and local levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised this development as a crucial step in fortifying India's democratic framework. However, the proposal continues to incite rigorous debate among political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)