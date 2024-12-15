Left Menu

Cyclone Chido's Trail of Destruction in Mayotte

Cyclone Chido has caused devastating damage in Mayotte, leading to at least 11 deaths and severe destruction across the region. It is described as the worst cyclone in 90 years for the island, which is now bracing for recovering from its impacts while concerns of an increasing death toll persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:08 IST
Cyclone Chido's Trail of Destruction in Mayotte
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Devastation has struck the French territory of Mayotte as Cyclone Chido swept through the region, claiming at least 11 lives, according to France's Interior Ministry reports made Sunday. The cyclone's impact has been catastrophic, leaving a trail of damage that has made it challenging to assess the full extent of casualties and injuries.

The cyclone ripped through the southeastern Indian Ocean, affecting not only Mayotte but also the nearby Comoros and Madagascar islands. Mayotte bore the brunt of the cyclone's fury on Saturday, suffering what officials say is the worst storm in 90 years. Wind speeds exceeding 220 kph tore rooftops from houses, obliterated smaller structures, uprooted trees, and left boats capsized or sunk.

With Mayotte already struggling under its economic status as France's poorest island, the path to recovery is daunting. As Chido made landfall further in Mozambique, preparations are underway in Malawi and Zimbabwe, where authorities forecast severe flooding and potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024