Cyclone Chido's Trail of Destruction in Mayotte

Devastation has struck the French territory of Mayotte as Cyclone Chido swept through the region, claiming at least 11 lives, according to France's Interior Ministry reports made Sunday. The cyclone's impact has been catastrophic, leaving a trail of damage that has made it challenging to assess the full extent of casualties and injuries.

The cyclone ripped through the southeastern Indian Ocean, affecting not only Mayotte but also the nearby Comoros and Madagascar islands. Mayotte bore the brunt of the cyclone's fury on Saturday, suffering what officials say is the worst storm in 90 years. Wind speeds exceeding 220 kph tore rooftops from houses, obliterated smaller structures, uprooted trees, and left boats capsized or sunk.

With Mayotte already struggling under its economic status as France's poorest island, the path to recovery is daunting. As Chido made landfall further in Mozambique, preparations are underway in Malawi and Zimbabwe, where authorities forecast severe flooding and potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)