France and China: Navigating Strategic Dialogues and Trade Dynamics

China and France are engaging in high-level dialogues to discuss strategic, economic, financial, and cultural issues. Both countries aim to deepen cooperation in several sectors while resolving trade disputes. Climate challenges and international security, including the Ukraine war, are also pivotal discussion topics during these meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:34 IST
China and France have agreed to conduct three high-level dialogues this year on strategic, economic, financial, and cultural fronts, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi after meeting his French counterpart in Beijing.

Described by Wang as "constructive," the dialogues will focus on bilateral and China-EU relations. Wang and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also discussed deepening cooperation in agriculture, nuclear energy, aviation, and emerging industries like AI, green hydrogen, and biomanufacturing.

Trade tensions were addressed, with Barrot opposing a trade war and emphasizing dialogue, particularly regarding tariffs affecting the French cognac industry. The ministers also tackled climate commitments and called for cooperation in persuading Russia to negotiate in the Ukraine conflict.

