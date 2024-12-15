BJP's Manoj Tiwari Criticizes AAP's Election Strategy Amid Candidate List Release
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed AAP's candidate list for the 2025 Delhi Elections, claiming no one wants AAP to win due to its failure in Delhi. AAP announced its final list of 38 candidates, with key leaders contesting familiar seats. The party strategically re-nominated 36 sitting MLAs.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari voiced skepticism on Sunday regarding the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) newly released candidate list for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Delhi. He suggested that while the list might be part of AAP's electoral strategy, the public sentiment is against AAP candidates due to the party's perceived failures in the capital.
The AAP unveiled its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the 2025 Delhi elections earlier in the day. Notable figures include party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigning in New Delhi and Atishi running from Kalkaji. Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai will contest from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. The list largely retains sitting MLAs, with two new candidates introduced.
In a strategic move, the AAP fielded Ramesh Pehalwan in Kasturba Nagar, while Pooja Naresh Balyan would contest from Uttam Nagar, marking a potential switch from BJP ranks. Amid these developments, Manoj Tiwari remains critical of AAP's strategies, as Congress, struggling to regain its former influence, hasn't won a seat in Delhi's last two elections. In the 2020 elections, AAP secured 62 of 70 seats, with BJP taking the remaining seats.
