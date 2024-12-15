New Maharashtra Cabinet: Meet the Ministers
The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government announced its new cabinet on Sunday. The list includes several prominent figures from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Key members include Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Hasan Mushrif, and several others, marking a diverse representation in the state's political landscape.
The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government took a significant step forward with the induction of 39 ministers. The announcement on Sunday highlighted the composition of the state's new cabinet.
Notable leaders including Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil from the BJP, along with Hasan Mushrif from NCP, were appointed as cabinet ministers. The diverse team also features leaders from Shiv Sena.
The state government aims to address various pressing issues with this diverse assembly, as they collectively provide a blend of experience and fresh perspectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
