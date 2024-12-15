New Maharashtra Cabinet: Meet the Ministers

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government took a significant step forward with the induction of 39 ministers. The announcement on Sunday highlighted the composition of the state's new cabinet.

Notable leaders including Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil from the BJP, along with Hasan Mushrif from NCP, were appointed as cabinet ministers. The diverse team also features leaders from Shiv Sena.

The state government aims to address various pressing issues with this diverse assembly, as they collectively provide a blend of experience and fresh perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)