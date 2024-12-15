Left Menu

AAP's Gopal Rai Confident of Repeat Mandate in Babarpur Ahead of 2025 Delhi Elections

AAP leader Gopal Rai expressed confidence about securing the same public mandate as before, following his re-nomination from Babarpur for the Delhi Assembly Polls. AAP released its final list of 38 candidates, including Arvind Kejriwal for New Delhi and Atishi for Kalkaji, with minor changes from previous elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:14 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Gopal Rai, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has expressed gratitude for being re-nominated to contest from Babarpur in the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Rai conveyed his confidence in securing a robust mandate akin to the one he achieved in the previous polls.

The announcement followed AAP's release of its fourth and final candidate list, which comprises 38 names. Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to contest from the New Delhi constituency, while current Chief Minister Atishi will run from Kalkaji, with Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj representing Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai contesting from Babarpur.

Notably, the list features two newcomers, with the remaining 36 candidates being incumbents re-nominated to defend their seats. In a strategic move, Ramesh Pehalwan, a former BJP leader, and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh, recently joined AAP, are fielded as candidates, illustrating party efforts to bolster its political ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

