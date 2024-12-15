Congress Criticizes PM Modi Over Parliamentary Remarks

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent parliamentary address, Congress leader Harish Rawat accused the Prime Minister of routinely criticizing others while deflecting issues within his government. Rawat claimed that Modi often views dissenters as corrupt, undermining the seriousness of his positions.

Echoing this sentiment, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh argued that Modi uses Jawaharlal Nehru as a diversion from his administration's shortcomings. Ramesh highlighted the Prime Minister's neglect of crucial issues, such as the India-China border situation, communal tensions, and ongoing farmers' protests, accusing him of delivering what felt like an electoral speech.

Ramesh further alleged that Modi exploits historical narratives to mask present-day failures, citing the silence on significant topics including the Adani Group controversy. During his speech marking 75 years of the Constitution, Modi launched a strong critique against the Congress, alleging attacks on constitutional values during their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)