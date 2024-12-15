Left Menu

Congress Criticizes PM Modi Over Parliamentary Remarks

Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Parliament, accusing him of deflecting current issues by focusing on Jawaharlal Nehru. They highlighted his neglect of pressing concerns like the India-China border situation, communal tensions, and farmers' protests, labeling his address as an election tactic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:36 IST
Congress Criticizes PM Modi Over Parliamentary Remarks
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent parliamentary address, Congress leader Harish Rawat accused the Prime Minister of routinely criticizing others while deflecting issues within his government. Rawat claimed that Modi often views dissenters as corrupt, undermining the seriousness of his positions.

Echoing this sentiment, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh argued that Modi uses Jawaharlal Nehru as a diversion from his administration's shortcomings. Ramesh highlighted the Prime Minister's neglect of crucial issues, such as the India-China border situation, communal tensions, and ongoing farmers' protests, accusing him of delivering what felt like an electoral speech.

Ramesh further alleged that Modi exploits historical narratives to mask present-day failures, citing the silence on significant topics including the Adani Group controversy. During his speech marking 75 years of the Constitution, Modi launched a strong critique against the Congress, alleging attacks on constitutional values during their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024