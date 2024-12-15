Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan President Visits India to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

On his inaugural foreign trip since assuming office in September, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka arrived in India for a three-day visit, aiming to bolster bilateral ties with the subcontinent.

Scheduled talks between President Disanayaka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to encompass crucial topics like trade, investment, energy cooperation, and maritime security. The dialogue will likely address India's expectations regarding the Tamil community's aspirations in Sri Lanka.

The visit represents a crucial moment for deepening India-Sri Lanka relations, emphasizing sectors such as defense and strategic collaboration, especially in light of recent Chinese activities in the region. It also aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)