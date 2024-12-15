Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan President Visits India to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka is visiting India on a three-day foreign trip, marking his first since taking office. This visit aims to enhance trade, investment, and maritime security. Discussions between President Disanayaka and Prime Minister Modi will also include issues regarding the Tamil community's aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:46 IST
Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan President Visits India to Boost Bilateral Cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

On his inaugural foreign trip since assuming office in September, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka arrived in India for a three-day visit, aiming to bolster bilateral ties with the subcontinent.

Scheduled talks between President Disanayaka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to encompass crucial topics like trade, investment, energy cooperation, and maritime security. The dialogue will likely address India's expectations regarding the Tamil community's aspirations in Sri Lanka.

The visit represents a crucial moment for deepening India-Sri Lanka relations, emphasizing sectors such as defense and strategic collaboration, especially in light of recent Chinese activities in the region. It also aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024