Lula's Recovery & Controversial Arrests: Brazil at a Crossroads

Brazilian President Lula has been discharged from the hospital after surgery for a brain bleed. While recovering, he addressed Brazil's political landscape following the arrest of Gen. Walter Braga Netto linked to an alleged coup plot. Lula called for respect for democracy and constitutional order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:19 IST
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been released from the hospital after a procedure to stop a brain bleed. The 79-year-old leader appeared robust at a press conference, asserting his readiness to continue his work.

Lula expressed his determination, stating, "I'm here alive, well, with the urge to work." His medical team confirmed a successful surgery and advised that travels outside Brazil are on hold, but he may travel to Brasilia if health permits.

Amidst his recovery, Lula commented on the political arrest of Gen. Walter Braga Netto, connected to a coup plot against previous President Bolsonaro. Lula emphasized the importance of respecting democracy and the constitution during ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

