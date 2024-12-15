Left Menu

Sanjay Shirsat Celebrates Ministerial Role as Maharashtra Cabinet Expands

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, after taking oath as a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra, expressed enthusiasm about contributing to the state's governance. Amid the ceremony at Raj Bhavan, the Mahayuti alliance leaders officially joined the cabinet, promising to drive the state's progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:22 IST
Sanjay Shirsat Celebrates Ministerial Role as Maharashtra Cabinet Expands
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After being sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat expressed his excitement, describing it as the culmination of 40 years of dedication. "It is a very good feeling. It seems that today we have reaped the fruits of 40 years of 'tapasya'," he noted. Shirsat pledged to work diligently for the people of Maharashtra.

Shirsat lauded the performance-based tenure strategy introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, highlighting that success could lead to extended roles. In similar optimism, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, also taking the oath, committed to supporting the Mahayuti government initiatives under the guidance of Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan, prominent leaders from the Mahayuti alliance, including Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP figures, were inducted as ministers in the Maharashtra government. The expansion comes after weeks of awaiting Cabinet announcements following the Mahayuti alliance's decisive win in the recent assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024