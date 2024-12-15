Sanjay Shirsat Celebrates Ministerial Role as Maharashtra Cabinet Expands
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, after taking oath as a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra, expressed enthusiasm about contributing to the state's governance. Amid the ceremony at Raj Bhavan, the Mahayuti alliance leaders officially joined the cabinet, promising to drive the state's progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
- Country:
- India
After being sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat expressed his excitement, describing it as the culmination of 40 years of dedication. "It is a very good feeling. It seems that today we have reaped the fruits of 40 years of 'tapasya'," he noted. Shirsat pledged to work diligently for the people of Maharashtra.
Shirsat lauded the performance-based tenure strategy introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, highlighting that success could lead to extended roles. In similar optimism, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, also taking the oath, committed to supporting the Mahayuti government initiatives under the guidance of Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
During the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan, prominent leaders from the Mahayuti alliance, including Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP figures, were inducted as ministers in the Maharashtra government. The expansion comes after weeks of awaiting Cabinet announcements following the Mahayuti alliance's decisive win in the recent assembly election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
