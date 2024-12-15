Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 39 Ministers Sworn In Amid Performance Audit Pledges

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proclaimed the induction of 39 cabinet ministers on Sunday, signaling a proactive governance approach with a performance-based audit framework. This announcement follows the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the recent Maharashtra Assembly Election, securing 235 seats, a commanding majority in the legislative assembly.

The newly formed cabinet includes prominent BJP figures like Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pankaja Munde, Ashish Shelar, while key Shiv Sena leaders such as Uday Samant and Sanjay Rathod were also sworn in. NCP leaders, including Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde, join them, embodying a collective leadership effort under the Mahayuti coalition.

As the sessions unfold, significant emphasis will be placed on debating the Governor's speech and introducing 20 vital bills, as outlined by Chief Minister Fadnavis. In addressing concerns over Electronic Voting Machines, he reinforced the machine's integrity, ensuring transparency. The session aims to chart out a strategic governance path for Maharashtra, focused on developments propelled by sturdy alliances.

