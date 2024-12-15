Failed Talks Dash Peace Hopes in Congo

A planned meeting between the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo has been canceled, thwarting hopes for an agreement to resolve the ongoing M23 rebel conflict that has displaced over 1.9 million people. The meeting, originally scheduled for Sunday, was set to bring the leaders face-to-face in Angola.

The negotiations aimed to address the long-standing tensions between the neighboring countries following almost three years of the M23 insurgency. However, a disagreement over conditions for signing a peace agreement led to the cancellation; Rwanda demanded Congo engage in direct talks with M23 rebels, a proposal that was rejected by Congo.

Rwanda's foreign ministry stated that the postponement provides Congo with time for direct engagement with M23. The international community is being urged to pressure Rwanda to reconsider its stance as tensions continue to destabilize eastern Congo, similar to previous conflicts that have ravaged the region.

