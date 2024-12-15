Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Hasina Criticizes Bangladesh Interim Leader Yunus

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a strong attack on interim leader Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of fascism and suppressing pro-liberation forces. Hasina criticized Yunus's government for lacking democratic legitimacy and accountability, further straining relations with India, especially amid rising minority attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:19 IST
Tensions Rise as Hasina Criticizes Bangladesh Interim Leader Yunus
Hasina
  • Country:
  • India

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has fiercely criticized the interim leadership led by Muhammad Yunus, casting him as the head of an 'undemocratic group' lacking accountability to the populace. Hasina accused Yunus of attempting to undermine the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces.

Bangladesh commemorates December 16 as 'Bijoy Dibosh', marking the victory and birth of Bangladesh following the 1971 war that resulted in East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh. Hasina, speaking from India where she has resided since major protests forced her resignation, condemned the interim government's approach, linking it to rising prices and neglect of public welfare.

She alleged that Yunus covertly supports radical forces opposed to independence, increasing tension between Bangladesh and India, which has expressed concern over minority attacks, particularly against Hindus. These escalating tensions reflect a broader geopolitical unease impacting regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024