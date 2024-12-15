Tensions Rise as Hasina Criticizes Bangladesh Interim Leader Yunus

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has fiercely criticized the interim leadership led by Muhammad Yunus, casting him as the head of an 'undemocratic group' lacking accountability to the populace. Hasina accused Yunus of attempting to undermine the spirit of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces.

Bangladesh commemorates December 16 as 'Bijoy Dibosh', marking the victory and birth of Bangladesh following the 1971 war that resulted in East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh. Hasina, speaking from India where she has resided since major protests forced her resignation, condemned the interim government's approach, linking it to rising prices and neglect of public welfare.

She alleged that Yunus covertly supports radical forces opposed to independence, increasing tension between Bangladesh and India, which has expressed concern over minority attacks, particularly against Hindus. These escalating tensions reflect a broader geopolitical unease impacting regional stability.

