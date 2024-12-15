Left Menu

Historic Cabinet Expansion in Maharashtra: 39 Ministers Take Oath

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expanded his cabinet, swearing in 39 ministers, including six state ministers. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari praised the leadership, forecasting progress. Expect portfolio assignments soon, alongside discussions on the Governor's speech and introduction of 20 legislative bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:29 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expanded his cabinet on Sunday, swearing in 39 leaders as part of a comprehensive reshuffle designed to propel the state forward. Political observers noted that it was a historic move, reflecting the strong majority the government holds.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari commented on the development, expressing confidence in the state's progress under the current leadership. Tiwari highlighted that the new cabinet symbolizes a proactive administration committed to taking Maharashtra to greater heights.

Among the key elements of this political update, Fadnavis announced that the distribution of ministerial portfolios is imminent and will be clarified within the next two days. Discussions will ensue regarding the Governor's speech, along with the introduction of 20 new bills, signifying a busy legislative session ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

