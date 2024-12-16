India-Moldova Diplomatic Milestone: Embassy Opens New Chapter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Sunday the inauguration of Moldova's embassy in New Delhi, describing it as a 'new chapter' that will enhance the partnership between India and Moldova and foster collaboration in key areas.

Jaishankar expressed hopes for the opening of an Indian embassy in Moldova soon. He called the new embassy a 'significant milestone' in the Indo-Moldovan relationship, reflecting India's expanding global engagement.

Recollecting Moldova's assistance during 'Operation Ganga,' Jaishankar appreciated the country's support. He also acknowledged Moldova's embrace of yoga and Hindi, underscoring their cultural ties. In furthering these relations, a Migration and Mobility partnership was signed to explore investment, education, and cultural endeavors.

