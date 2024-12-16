Left Menu

India-Moldova Diplomatic Milestone: Embassy Opens New Chapter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the inauguration of Moldova's embassy in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Moldovan relations. This new embassy signifies deepening cooperation between the two nations, focusing on areas like investment, education, and culture. Future plans include an Indian embassy in Moldova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 01:07 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Sunday the inauguration of Moldova's embassy in New Delhi, describing it as a 'new chapter' that will enhance the partnership between India and Moldova and foster collaboration in key areas.

Jaishankar expressed hopes for the opening of an Indian embassy in Moldova soon. He called the new embassy a 'significant milestone' in the Indo-Moldovan relationship, reflecting India's expanding global engagement.

Recollecting Moldova's assistance during 'Operation Ganga,' Jaishankar appreciated the country's support. He also acknowledged Moldova's embrace of yoga and Hindi, underscoring their cultural ties. In furthering these relations, a Migration and Mobility partnership was signed to explore investment, education, and cultural endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

