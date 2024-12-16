Democrats Rally After Election Setback: Key Achievements and Future Engagement

In the aftermath of a tough election loss, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have expressed gratitude to Democratic donors whose financial support reached unprecedented levels. Speaking at the Democratic National Committee's holiday reception, Biden and Harris emphasized the importance of sustained political engagement.

Despite the electoral setback, Democrats secured significant legislative victories during Biden's tenure, including a historic bipartisan infrastructure bill and the eagerly debated Inflation Reduction Act. Both leaders underlined the crucial role donors played in these accomplishments, saying their financial support and personal reputations helped in achieving these goals.

As Biden prepares to leave office, he reassured the party that he intends to keep contributing and remains confident in Harris's ongoing contribution to the Democratic cause. Their message was clear: the fight continues, and every supporter remains vital in shaping the future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)