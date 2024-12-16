Left Menu

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Dismisses AAP's Candidate List as Delhi Election Battle Heats Up

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, criticizing AAP's candidate list. Although AAP unveiled its final slate, including notable names like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, Swaraj and colleague Manoj Tiwari downplayed its significance, predicting an electoral shift in favor of the BJP.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj has expressed strong confidence in her party's prospects in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections slated for 2025. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Swaraj criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate list, suggesting the ruling party's influence was waning in the capital.

She stated, "AAP released its final list today. They may announce whichever name they want, but the people of Delhi have decided their final pack up." Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari echoed this sentiment, remarking that AAP's strategic moves wouldn't shift voter opinion favorably towards them.

Sunday saw AAP unveiling its fourth and final list of candidates, showcasing prominent figures including Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. Despite these announcements, the BJP remains unfazed, highlighting past governance failures of AAP. Election dates are yet to be finalized by the Election Commission, with the political climate heating up ahead of the vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

