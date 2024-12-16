South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Saturday after his martial law decree sparked a constitutional crisis and divided his political party. The decree and claims of election hacking echo rhetoric from right-wing YouTuber Ko Sung-kook.

Ko Sung-kook, a right-wing YouTuber with 1.1 million subscribers, claims his platform reflects the public sentiment of Yoon's supporters. While Yoon's previous conservative ally Han Dong-hoon resigned, blaming media for divisions among conservatives, Yoon's reliance on YouTube raises concerns.

Critics argue Yoon's YouTube viewing has influenced his administration, drawing parallels with Donald Trump's media strategy. The military decree included media control, and Ko continues to mobilize right-wing support, warning against pro-North Korea forces.

