Martial Law and Media: South Korea's Political Turmoil

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached following his controversial martial law decree, citing election hacking and pro-North Korean sympathizers. Right-wing YouTuber Ko Sung-kook, who has echoed these claims, highlights a growing symbiosis between conservatives and YouTube personalities, raising concerns about media influence on politics.

President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Saturday after his martial law decree sparked a constitutional crisis and divided his political party. The decree and claims of election hacking echo rhetoric from right-wing YouTuber Ko Sung-kook.

Ko Sung-kook, a right-wing YouTuber with 1.1 million subscribers, claims his platform reflects the public sentiment of Yoon's supporters. While Yoon's previous conservative ally Han Dong-hoon resigned, blaming media for divisions among conservatives, Yoon's reliance on YouTube raises concerns.

Critics argue Yoon's YouTube viewing has influenced his administration, drawing parallels with Donald Trump's media strategy. The military decree included media control, and Ko continues to mobilize right-wing support, warning against pro-North Korea forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

