Kyrgyzstan's Prime Ministerial Shake-up

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, reassigning him to a new position. First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev will assume the prime ministerial duties. Kyrgyzstan has faced political instability post-independence, with a significant reliance on remittances from laborers in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:47 IST
Kyrgyzstan is undergoing a political shift as President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, officially reported by the presidential administration on Monday.

The dismissal, labeled as a transfer to another position, ends Akylbek Japarov's tenure that began in 2021. Consequently, First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev steps in to shoulder the responsibilities of the prime ministerial role.

This news comes as Kyrgyzstan, a geopolitical crossroads, grapples with a persistently unstable political and social landscape since its 1991 independence and continues to rely heavily on remittances from its sizeable migrant workforce in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

