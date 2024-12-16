Kyrgyzstan's Prime Ministerial Shake-up

Kyrgyzstan is undergoing a political shift as President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, officially reported by the presidential administration on Monday.

The dismissal, labeled as a transfer to another position, ends Akylbek Japarov's tenure that began in 2021. Consequently, First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev steps in to shoulder the responsibilities of the prime ministerial role.

This news comes as Kyrgyzstan, a geopolitical crossroads, grapples with a persistently unstable political and social landscape since its 1991 independence and continues to rely heavily on remittances from its sizeable migrant workforce in Russia.

