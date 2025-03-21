Left Menu

India Hosts Central Asian Youth to Enhance Diplomatic Ties

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports will host the Central Asian Youth Delegation's third visit to India, boosting youth collaboration and diplomatic relations through the International Youth Exchange Programme. The delegation aims to foster cultural understanding and cross-sector cooperation among nations from March 22 to 28.

The Government of India's Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is preparing to welcome the third Central Asian Youth Delegation from March 22 to 28 as part of the International Youth Exchange Programme (IYEP). This initiative seeks to enhance diplomatic relations and foster youth collaboration between India and Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Following the vision outlined at the January 2022 India-Central Asia Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested an annual youth exchange, the 100-member delegation will engage with India's history, education, and culture. The visitors will explore the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Humayun's Tomb, and visit Goa's heritage sites, meeting with Indian youth leaders and stakeholders.

The group will also interact with students and faculty at IIT Delhi, and visit the Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Goa Institute of Management to delve into India's prowess in technology, research, and entrepreneurship. They are set to meet with key officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, engaging in dialogues to further leadership development and cross-cultural understanding.

