India-Sri Lanka Talks: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka held extensive talks to bolster cooperation in defense, trade, and investment. The discussions are key to enhancing India-Sri Lanka ties, particularly in light of China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka convened in New Delhi to deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, such as defense, trade, and investment.

The meeting marked Disanayaka's inaugural foreign visit since assuming the presidency in September, underscoring the importance of India-Sri Lanka relations in the context of regional security dynamics.

Key figures like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval held preliminary discussions, highlighting strategic partnerships amid China's increasing influence in the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

