BJP Urges NCW Action Over Punjab Poll Atrocities Against Women

Jai Inder Kaur, President of BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha, has called on the NCW to address violence and abuse faced by women during Punjab's municipal polls. She accuses AAP members of attacks, while criticizing the Punjab Women's Commission for inaction. Urgent intervention is requested before the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:19 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab divison Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Jai Inder Kaur, President of the BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha, formally requested intervention from the National Commission for Women (NCW) regarding alleged violence against women during Punjab's municipal elections. In a letter addressed to NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Kaur described the 'egregious treatment' experienced by women in urban body elections.

Kaur demanded immediate action, alleging that BJP women candidates and supporters faced severe abuse and violence at the hands of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members and their supporters during the nomination process. Highlighting specific incidents, she noted BJP women in Patiala were assaulted and had their nomination papers destroyed outside the Deputy Commissioner's office. Kaur mentioned the involvement of prominent AAP figures, including MLA Chetan Singh Joramajra and MLA Ajit Pal Kohli, in these actions.

The BJP leader criticized the Punjab Women's Commission for failing to take a stand, leaving the victims unsupported. Kaur called for the NCW to launch a fact-finding mission to hold those responsible accountable. As Punjab's municipal elections approach on December 21, Kaur emphasized the need for swift action to ensure women receive justice and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

