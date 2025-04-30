Controversy Erupts Over 'Ladla' Officer's Appointment in Mumbai
Harshwardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress president, criticizes the state government for appointing Deven Bharti as the Mumbai police commissioner, claiming it disregarded seniority and merit. Bharti, a 1994-batch IPS officer, previously held significant roles within the Mumbai police force and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.
In a fierce critique of the Maharashtra government's appointment choices, Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused state officials of overlooking seniority and merit in naming Deven Bharti as Mumbai's new police commissioner.
Sapkal highlighted the controversial decision, pointing out that Bharti was chosen despite his position being sixth or seventh in the seniority list, raising questions about the criteria used.
Bharti, an experienced 1994-batch IPS officer, has previously served in critical positions such as the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and various roles within the Mumbai police, showcasing a robust law enforcement career.
