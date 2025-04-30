Left Menu

Ukraine to Seal Landmark Mineral Resources Deal with U.S.

Ukraine is prepared to finalize a mineral resources agreement with the United States, aiming to boost American support. Ukrainian officials hope the deal, championed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, will be signed soon. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko heads to the U.S. for this purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:52 IST
Ukraine to Seal Landmark Mineral Resources Deal with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is on the brink of sealing a significant mineral resources deal with the United States, according to a Ukrainian government source speaking to Reuters. The anticipated agreement is expected to be formalized later on Wednesday, Kyiv time.

The Ukrainian government views the agreement, promoted initially by former U.S. President Donald Trump, as a strategic move to reinforce dwindling American support for Kyiv amidst an ongoing conflict initiated by Russia's large-scale invasion over three years ago. Kyiv's officials are actively pursuing this to realign diplomatic and economic relations.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko travels to the U.S. to oversee the signing of the agreement, a pivotal development following an April memorandum. The recent talks have underscored progress, as highlighted by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in meetings with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025