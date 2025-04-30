Ukraine to Seal Landmark Mineral Resources Deal with U.S.
Ukraine is prepared to finalize a mineral resources agreement with the United States, aiming to boost American support. Ukrainian officials hope the deal, championed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, will be signed soon. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko heads to the U.S. for this purpose.
Ukraine is on the brink of sealing a significant mineral resources deal with the United States, according to a Ukrainian government source speaking to Reuters. The anticipated agreement is expected to be formalized later on Wednesday, Kyiv time.
The Ukrainian government views the agreement, promoted initially by former U.S. President Donald Trump, as a strategic move to reinforce dwindling American support for Kyiv amidst an ongoing conflict initiated by Russia's large-scale invasion over three years ago. Kyiv's officials are actively pursuing this to realign diplomatic and economic relations.
First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko travels to the U.S. to oversee the signing of the agreement, a pivotal development following an April memorandum. The recent talks have underscored progress, as highlighted by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in meetings with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
