"PM has exposed opposition...," says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the opposition parties over raising issues related to the Constitution in the lower house of the Parliament saying the opposition, which itself didn't respect the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed them. The Union Minister further added that if anyone was serving the country keeping the Constitution in the heart, then it was only PM Modi.

"The Opposition which itself doesn't respect the Constitution, the PM has exposed them. Now the people of the country also know that holding a copy of the Constitution in hand and serving the country following the principles of the Constitution are two different things. If anyone is able to do this then it is PM Modi," Scindia told ANI. Earlier on Saturday, Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing them of disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad".

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution. "Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said.

He took the "biggest jumla" jibe at Congress over its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and said his government's mission is to free the poor from their difficulties. "If we follow our fundamental duties, no one can stop us from making Viksit," the Prime Minister said. Slamming Congress for the emergency, he said the country was turned into a prison, citizens' rights were snatched, and press freedom was curtailed.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said from 1947 to 1952, India did not have an elected government but a temporary, selected one, with no elections held. He highlighted that before 1952, the Rajya Sabha was not formed, and there were no state elections, meaning there was no mandate from the people. The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on December 13.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

