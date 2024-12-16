Debate Intensifies Over EVM Trustworthiness as Opposition and Ruling Parties Clash

In the midst of rising controversies surrounding the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Trinamool Congress MP and party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has voiced opposition to Congress's recent claims. He referred to the allegations as 'random statements' and challenged those making such claims to demonstrate how EVMs could be hacked.

Banerjee stated, 'If individuals raising questions on EVMs have any substance, they should present their case to the Election Commission. Proper procedures during EVM randomisation and booth-level checks generally ensure the integrity of elections.' He emphasized that mere accusations without evidence lack merit and called for factual demonstrations to back such claims.

These comments emerged as the Congress party accused the electoral process of manipulation after losses in Haryana and Maharashtra state elections. Congress has critiqued the entire election mechanism, asserting targeted manipulations in Maharashtra. In a retort, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress of deflecting after defeats, suggesting they question EVMs only when they lose.

Adding to the debate, the BJP questioned the opposition's leadership, specifically targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remarked on the need for introspection within Congress, stressing that a robust opposition is crucial for democracy. He conveyed that the party should evaluate its strategies to foster a constructive political environment in India.

