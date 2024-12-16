Kejriwal Slams BJP Ahead of 2025 Delhi Elections: AAP Unveils Final Candidate List
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi's law and order, asserting BJP's lack of election agenda. During a padayatra, Kejriwal announced financial support for residents and criticized inflation under BJP rule. AAP released its final candidate list for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has intensified his criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the law and order situation in Delhi. Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of lacking an agenda for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.
During a padayatra in the Badarpur Assembly constituency, Kejriwal challenged Shah, suggesting that if he cannot manage the capital, he should admit it openly, hinting that Delhi's residents, especially the women, would resolve issues themselves. He accused the central government of inflating prices of essential commodities while claiming AAP is working to make services free.
Meanwhile, the AAP unveiled its final list of candidates for the Delhi polls, featuring prominent figures like Kejriwal in New Delhi and Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji. Notably, BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan, along with his wife, joined AAP, signaling potential shifts in political loyalties as Congress continues to grapple with its electoral challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
