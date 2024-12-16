Manipur CM Accuses Agencies of Misleading Centre; Calls for Unity Amid Crisis

On Monday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accused unspecified agencies of supplying the central government with misleading information about the current crisis in the state, suggesting it was an attempt to destabilize the region. Speaking at an event commemorating Vijay Diwas, Singh emphasized the need for unity and a decisive stance among the people of Manipur.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing unrest, noting that misinformation is causing confusion among central leaders and delaying crucial actions. He critiqued the 2005 Suspension of Operations agreement, blaming it for contributing to the current unrest. Additionally, Singh condemned the politically motivated atmosphere intended to make non-Manipuris feel unsafe.

Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for their efforts in maintaining order in Manipur, crediting Shah's grassroots efforts. Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh also acknowledged the historic significance of Vijay Diwas during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)