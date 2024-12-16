Left Menu

Manipur CM Accuses Misleading Agencies Amid Ongoing Crisis

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accuses agencies of misleading the central government about the state's crisis, emphasizing unity and evolving mindsets among politicians. He blames biased information for delays in resolving the issue and urges vigilance against destabilising attempts, while praising national leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has criticized certain agencies he claims are misinforming the central government about the current crisis in the state. Speaking at an event marking Vijay Diwas, Singh highlighted the need for unity among Manipuris and stressed a firm, visionary approach in tackling the unrest.

Expressing concerns over politically motivated and biased briefings that have confused central leaders and stalled resolutions, Singh warned of the importance of changing mindsets among politicians and policymakers to prevent future issues. He criticized the 2005 Suspension of Operations agreement as a root cause of the enduring tension.

Singh condemned recent violent incidents targeting non-Manipuris as attempts to destabilize the state. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for their roles in maintaining regional order, and Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh honored the bravery of Indian soldiers commemorated on Vijay Diwas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

