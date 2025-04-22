Political Unrest in West Bengal: Iqbal Mehmood Speaks Out
Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood condemned the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act and urged the Muslim community to maintain peace. He criticized the BJP for exploiting communal tensions and attempting to destabilize Mamata Banerjee's government, dismissing calls for President's rule as desperate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal for peace, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood publicly denounced the violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.
Addressing the media, he reassured the Muslim community that justice would be achieved through the Supreme Court's proceedings and urged them to rely on constitutional means.
Criticizing the BJP for capitalizing on communal strife, Mehmood alleged it is an attempt to discredit Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, dismissing their demands for President's rule as a desperate tactic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Soundararajan Accuses CM Stalin of Language Politics Amid PM Modi's Visit
BJP Protests Demand Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Corruption Scandal
Mamata Banerjee Defends Teachers Amid Recruitment Controversy
Ready to even go to jail if anyone wants to penalise me for standing with those who lost school jobs: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
BJP Munich Celebrates Foundation Day with Global Aspirations