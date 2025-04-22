Left Menu

Political Unrest in West Bengal: Iqbal Mehmood Speaks Out

Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood condemned the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act and urged the Muslim community to maintain peace. He criticized the BJP for exploiting communal tensions and attempting to destabilize Mamata Banerjee's government, dismissing calls for President's rule as desperate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:18 IST
  • India

In a fervent appeal for peace, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood publicly denounced the violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing the media, he reassured the Muslim community that justice would be achieved through the Supreme Court's proceedings and urged them to rely on constitutional means.

Criticizing the BJP for capitalizing on communal strife, Mehmood alleged it is an attempt to discredit Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, dismissing their demands for President's rule as a desperate tactic.

