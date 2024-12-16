Left Menu

Political Row Erupts Over Priyanka Gandhi's ‘Palestine’ Bag in Parliament

BJP leader Anirban Ganguly accused Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of promoting the Muslim League agenda after she carried a bag with 'Palestine' written on it to Parliament. The BJP criticized Vadra for appeasement, while Vadra labeled the remarks as 'useless' and called for addressing issues in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:03 IST
BJP leader Anirban Ganguly (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political firestorm has erupted after BJP leader Anirban Ganguly accused Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of pushing a 'Muslim League agenda' by carrying a bag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it to Parliament. Ganguly claimed the act highlighted the Congress party's divisionary tactics and criticized Vadra for her alleged lack of understanding of global geopolitics.

The row intensified as Priyanka Gandhi hit back, dismissing BJP's criticism as 'useless rhetoric.' She urged the Indian government to focus on addressing the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh rather than engaging in trivial matters. This exchange comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has drawn international attention and varied political stances.

Furthermore, BJP leaders, including Manoj Tiwari and Union MoS SP Singh Bhagel, alleged that Priyanka Gandhi's action sought to appease and polarize Muslim voters, accusing Congress of leveraging divisive agendas for electoral gains. Vadra's meeting with a Palestinian diplomat and India's response to recent Middle East events add layers to the political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

