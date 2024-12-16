Trump's TikTok Stance: Will the App Face a Ban?
President-elect Donald Trump expressed potential intentions to scrutinize the continued availability of TikTok in the U.S. Concurrently, President Joe Biden has mandated ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest the app in the United States by January 19.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant press conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, President-elect Donald Trump signaled his administration's consideration of banning the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States.
Displaying a mix of business acumen and political strategy, Trump remarked he holds a 'warm spot' for the popular platform. However, his administration will 'take a look' at the app's future in America.
Amid rising tensions concerning data privacy and national security, President Joe Biden has already signed a bill requiring ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to sell the app by January 19, escalating the urgency for resolution.
