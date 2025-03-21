Congress Criticizes Government's Alleged Preference for Trump and Musk Amid Social Media Controversy
Congress leader Manish Tewari accuses the Indian government of favoring Donald Trump and Elon Musk after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology denied issuing any notice to the social media platform X and its AI Grok. MeitY is currently in discussion with the platforms to understand legal compliance.
A day after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology clarified it had not issued a notice to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and its AI arm Grok, Congress leader Manish Tewari criticized the government.
Tewari alleged that the union government was "bending over backwards to kow tow" to U.S. President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Tewari questioned whether the government had the courage to send a notice to X, playful commenting on Grok's use of Hindi slang.
MeitY sources confirmed no notice was sent but stated the ministry is in talks with X and Grok regarding legal compliance. Despite media reports suggesting otherwise, ongoing discussions aim to resolve issues of compliance with Hindi slang usage by Grok.
(With inputs from agencies.)
