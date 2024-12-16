Left Menu

Trump's Stern Warning: 'All Hell to Break Loose'

President-elect Donald Trump discussed the war in Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirming his threat regarding Hamas hostages. With a deadline set for January 20, Trump expressed impending actions should demands not be met. The situation remains tense, with efforts continuing for a ceasefire.

Updated: 16-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:44 IST
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stark warning in a recent conversation with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the escalating conflict in Gaza. The two leaders had a 'very good talk,' as described by Trump, focusing on the ongoing hostage crisis involving Hamas.

During a press conference held at his Florida resort, Trump reiterated his earlier threats, stating that significant repercussions would occur if hostages are not released by January 20, the day of his presidential inauguration. The recent attack by Hamas-led militants resulted in 1,200 fatalities and over 250 abductions, including Israeli-American citizens.

While over 100 hostages have been freed through negotiations or Israeli military action, many remain in captivity. The Biden administration has intensified its diplomatic efforts, sending senior aides to the region in hopes of negotiating a ceasefire and ending the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

