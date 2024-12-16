Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Warning Looms Over Ceasefire Talks

President-elect Donald Trump discussed the ongoing Gaza conflict with Israeli PM Netanyahu. Trump warned 'all hell' would unleash if Hamas didn't release hostages by his inauguration. The militant group had kidnapped over 250 people in an October attack, sparking international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:18 IST
President-elect Donald Trump reported having a 'very good talk' with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the persistent Gaza conflict. During this conversation, Trump reiterated his ultimatum to Hamas, warning of severe consequences if hostages were not freed by January 20, his inauguration day.

Amidst a public address at Palm Beach, Florida, Trump emphasized that without a ceasefire agreement by his oath-taking, circumstances could become dire. His comments come in the wake of a violent incursion by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,200 fatalities and the abduction of over 250 individuals, including Israeli-American dual nationals, from Israeli territories.

In parallel efforts, President Joe Biden has deployed senior aides to the region in hopes of brokering a longstanding ceasefire. These diplomatic efforts aim to ease the tension and secure the release of hostages, of whom around 100 remain captive, with only half believed to be alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

