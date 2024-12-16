Christya Freeland's Resignation Shakes Canadian Politics

In a sudden shift within Canadian politics, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked her to assume a lesser cabinet role, prompting her departure and further destabilizing an already unpopular government.

Freeland, 56, has been a central figure in Trudeau's administration, handling crucial negotiations like the North American Free Trade Agreement reformation during Donald Trump's presidency. With the prospect of Trump imposing significant tariffs on Canadian exports, Freeland's exit marks a turning point.

Prior to politics, she served as a journalist and later held various significant cabinet positions in Trudeau's government. Her resignation comes at a critical time, as Canada is set to hold elections with polls favoring the opposition Conservatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)