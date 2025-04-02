Canada's Strategic Approach to U.S. Tariffs

In a strategic move, Canada will not impose retaliatory tariffs on a majority of U.S. food, essential goods, or components crucial to preventing job loss in vital economic sectors. This decision aims to maintain stability and avoid exacerbating tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The Globe and Mail reported the decision on Tuesday, attributing the information to comments made by two federal trade advisers, David MacNaughton and Hassan Yussuff. Both advisers are members of Prime Minister Mark Carney's U.S. trade advisory panel.

Their comments preceded another expected round of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. Canada's calculated response underscores its focus on safeguarding domestic economic stability while remaining engaged in constructive trade dialogues.

