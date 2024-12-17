George Glass: From Portugal to Japan
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to appoint George Glass as the new ambassador to Japan. Glass, who previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, brings his extensive business experience from his former role at an investment bank to this diplomatic assignment.
Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, announced on Monday his decision to appoint George Glass as the country's ambassador to Japan.
Trump highlighted Glass's prior experience as the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal and emphasized his business expertise, gained from leading an investment bank, as crucial for the diplomatic role.
This appointment is expected to bring a strategic business perspective to U.S.-Japan relations during Trump's administration.
