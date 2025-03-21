Hojlund's Heroics: Denmark Claims Victory Over Portugal

In an electrifying encounter at the Parken stadium, Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the match hero, netting the only goal in a tense 1-0 victory over Portugal during their Nations League quarter-final first leg.

Hojlund, experiencing a dry spell at Manchester United, found redemption by scoring in the 78th minute, sparing Christian Eriksen's blushes after his first-half penalty was saved. Young forward Mika Biereth nearly made a dream international start in the opening minutes, but a brave effort from Portugal's goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, thwarted him.

With both teams eager to seize control, Portugal's early attempt from Pedro Neto required a superb intervention from Kasper Schmeichel. Despite Costa's numerous saves throughout the match, he could not prevent Hojlund's decisive goal, expertly assisted by Eriksen and Andreas Skov Olsen. Denmark now holds a slender lead ahead of the crucial second leg in Lisbon, with the winners set to face either Italy or Germany in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)