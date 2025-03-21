Rasmus Hojlund's Late Strike Sinks Portugal in Nations League
Denmark's substitute striker Rasmus Hojlund scored the decisive goal to secure a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final. Despite several chances and a penalty save by Portugal's Diogo Costa, it was Hojlund who clinched the lead ahead of the return match.
In a gripping Nations League quarter-final clash at Copenhagen's Parken stadium, Denmark secured a 1-0 victory over Portugal, thanks to a late goal from substitute Rasmus Hojlund. The hosts created numerous opportunities but were frustrated by Portugal's goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, who saved a penalty from Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen, who had a goal-bound attempt cleared by Diogo Dalot, eventually set up the winning goal. His precise pass found Andreas Skov Olsen, who delivered the assist to Hojlund, allowing the striker to score in the 78th minute.
Despite their lead, Denmark invited pressure from a determined Portugal. However, they held firm, maintaining their advantage as they head into Sunday's second leg in Lisbon with hopes of advancing in the tournament.
