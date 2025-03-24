Yago Dora and Caroline Marks Dominate at Rip Curl Pro in Portugal

In a thrilling display of skill, Brazilian Yago Dora claimed victory over compatriot Italo Ferreira at the World Surf League Rip Curl Pro in Portugal, despite challenging maritime conditions.

Dora's stamina and mastery of high-risk aerial maneuvers saw him overcome top contenders, marking his second win on the world championship tour.

On the women's front, Olympic champion Caroline Marks outperformed Gabriel Bryan, securing her win with strategic consistency in a testing environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)