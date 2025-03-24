Yago Dora and Caroline Marks Dominate at Rip Curl Pro in Portugal
Brazilian surfer Yago Dora overcame tough conditions and high competition to win the Rip Curl Pro in Portugal, while Caroline Marks, the Olympic champion, emerged victorious on the women's side. Dora excelled with aerial maneuvers, and Marks secured her triumph amid challenging waves.
24-03-2025
In a thrilling display of skill, Brazilian Yago Dora claimed victory over compatriot Italo Ferreira at the World Surf League Rip Curl Pro in Portugal, despite challenging maritime conditions.
Dora's stamina and mastery of high-risk aerial maneuvers saw him overcome top contenders, marking his second win on the world championship tour.
On the women's front, Olympic champion Caroline Marks outperformed Gabriel Bryan, securing her win with strategic consistency in a testing environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
