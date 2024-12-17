BJP Workers Injured En Route to Modi's Rally

Four BJP workers sustained injuries following an SUV-truck collision in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as they traveled towards Dadiya, Jaipur, to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally.

One severely injured BJP worker is now hospitalized in Jaipur, while the others are being treated in Sawai Madhopur, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)