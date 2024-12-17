Left Menu

BJP Workers Injured En Route to Modi's Rally

Four BJP workers were injured in a collision between their SUV and a truck in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They were traveling to Jaipur for Prime Minister Modi's rally. One worker has been hospitalized in Jaipur, while others receive treatment locally, police reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:11 IST
BJP Workers Injured En Route to Modi's Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Four BJP workers sustained injuries following an SUV-truck collision in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as they traveled towards Dadiya, Jaipur, to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally.

One severely injured BJP worker is now hospitalized in Jaipur, while the others are being treated in Sawai Madhopur, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

